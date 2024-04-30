Highlights of Colts 5th-round pick S/LB Jaylon Carlies

With their second selection in the fifth round, the Colts picked safety Jaylon Carlies out of Missouri–adding versatility to the middle of their defense.

Although Carlies is listed as a safety, and that’s where the majority of his snaps at Mizzou were played, he has linebacker size, measuring in at just under 6-3 and weighing 227 pounds.

As of now, we do not know which position group Carlies will be working with specifically, but he gives the Colts the flexibility to put him at either, and long-term could take on a role similar to how Ronnie Harrison was utilized during the 2023 season as the dime linebacker or a big nickel linebacker.

“I’m comfortable playing either spot and I feel like that’s another reason they took that chance on me as well,” Carlies said via Colts.com. “Just knowing I’m somebody who will be able to be comfortable showing my versatility playing linebacker as well.”

At the NFL level, Carlies will likely be at his best closer to the line of scrimmage, but he does have the athleticism to operate in space.

For a closer look at Carlies and what he brings to the Colts, here are some of his top highlights:

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire