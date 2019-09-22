Highlights: Colorado football outlasts No. 24 Arizona State in back-and-forth battle

Steven Montez throws for 337 yards and three touchdowns as Colorado upends No. 24 Arizona State Saturday night in Tempe. The Buffs collected the eventual game-winning points on a 44-yard field goal from James Stefanou with 2:03 remaining. Tony Brown hauled in all three of Montez's touchdowns to tie a CU single-game record and Alex Fontenot added another score on the ground. Quarterback Jayden Daniels spun a career-best 345 yards for ASU, which allowed 34 points after giving up a combined 21 points in its first three games.

