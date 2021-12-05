Highlights: California football caps 2021 season with 24-14 win over USC

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's administration is not lobbying against a U.S. bill that would ban some Chinese imports over concern about forced labor among Uyghurs, which Republicans have accused Democrats of stalling, the White House said on Friday. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which would ban imports from China’s Xinjiang region, is set to be considered by the House of Representatives as soon as next week, the bill's sponsor, congressman Jim McGovern, told reporters on Thursday.