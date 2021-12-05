Highlights: California football caps 2021 season with 24-14 win over USC
California football cruised past USC 24-14 on Saturday, Dec. 4 in Berkeley to cap the 2021 season. Cal's Christopher Brooks rushed for 49 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Chase Garbers completed 18 of 21 passes for 177 yards. The Golden Bears finish with a 5-7 record, including a 4-5 mark in the Pac-12. The Trojans finished 4-8 and 3-6, respectively.