Highlighting Rams legends: Hall of Fame guard Tom Mack

Tough is a simple word. One syllable, five letters. However, its meaning holds incredible weight. To be tough is to be a pillar. An immovable object, an unbreakable force. To be tough is to display grit, to perceive, to not let exterior elements impact you in destructive ways. To be tough is to be Tom Mack.

The second overall pick in the 1966 NFL Draft, Tom Mack brought his brute behaviors with him to Los Angeles via Ann Arbor as he served the franchise for 13 seasons. From 1966 to 1978, the former Michigan Wolverine played in 184 games for the Rams, earning a host of NFL honors.

Seemingly groomed to be an athlete, Mack’s father Ray Mack was a professional baseball player who played 10 years in the MLB. He would earn an All-Star selection in 1940.

However, it wasn’t always an easy road for Mack. Lightly recruited out of high school, Mack’s only big-time offer came from Michigan. In no time, Mack proved the doubters wrong on his way to a First Team All-Big 10 selection, a Big 10 championship, and a victory in the 1965 Rose Bowl.

As a member of the Rams, he was a bulldozer at guard. Having the last name of Mack was appropriate as he looked like a Mack truck on the field, clearing gaps for Rams’ running backs.

He was selected to four first-team All-Pro selections, four second-team All-Pro selections, and 11 pro bowls in 13 years with the team.

Mack never missed a game in his illustrious career. His 184 consecutive played games ranked third in Rams history and he assisted the team in making four NFC Championship Games during his career.

He would retire in 1978. In retirement, Mack worked as an engineer. In his personal life, he remains married to his longtime wife Ann. Tom and Ann share three daughters Christian, Katie, and Carrie.

Mack’s illustrious career would gain the ultimate honor when he was inducted into the 1999 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Today, Mack is 80 years old. He remains dedicated to watching his beloved Rams and Michigan Wolverines take the football field. According to Mack’s twitter, he lives in Las Vegas and through public appearances, he remains close to the team.

Tom Mack. Legend.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire