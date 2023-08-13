Highlight: Chargers WR Derius Davis with a spectacular punt return TD vs. Rams
While Quentin Johnston may not have had the NFL debut Chargers fans were expecting, his college teammate Derius Davis made an early impression.
Midway through the second quarter, Davis took a Rams punt at his own 19, taking a moment to analyze the coverage before bursting through a hole and outrunning the defense for an 81-yard return touchdown.
Plays like that are what tempted LA to select Davis in the fourth round in April.
81 yards r u kidding me????? pic.twitter.com/Gdv55wsXzA
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 13, 2023