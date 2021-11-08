Who are the highest-paid college football coaches? These are the five top salaries.

The inflation of college football coaching salaries appears to have no end in sight. In the latest research done by USA TODAY Sports, 21 coaches will make at least $5 million this season, despite athletics departments cutting annual pay to staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It should be no surprise that the biggest and richest conferences are the ones spending the most on their coaches. Eighteen of the 28 highest-paid coaches in this year's survey reside in the Big Ten and SEC. All of the 28 coaches earned compensation of more than $4 million. Just 15 years ago, only one surpassed $3 million.

Reporter Steve Berkowitz has been compiling this data for more than 15 years, requesting all forms of compensation for coaches at Bowl Subdivision public schools.

Reporter Steve Berkowitz has been compiling this data for more than 15 years, requesting all forms of compensation for coaches at Bowl Subdivision public schools.

The top five highest-paid coaches this season are predictably from schools that have won multiple national championships except one outlier.

No. 1 Nick Saban, Alabama ($9,753,221)

No. 2 Ed Orgeron, LSU ($9,012,917)

No. 3 David Shaw, Stanford ($8,924,683)

No. 4 Dabo Swinney, Clemson ($8,370,775)

No. 5 Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma ($7,672,710)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Top college football coach salaries: Who are the highest-paid coaches?