High schools: Flames bounced from Division I baseball playoffs in first round

May 8—One and done.

The fifth-seeded Lodi High baseball team exited the playoffs in the first round on Tuesday, suffered a 5-1 upset at the hands of No. 12 Enochs out of Modesto.

The Flames finished the season with an 18-10 record, while Enochs (16-13) will go on the road again on Thursday to face No. 4 Oak Ridge (15-14), a 7-3 win over No. 13 Central Valley.

Enochs opened the scoring in the second inning on a hit batsman who later scored on a fielder's choice. Lodi responded in the bottom of the second when Lorenzo Lew singled and later scored on a wild pitch.

Then Enochs piled up four runs in the top of the third, starting with an infield single from Johnny Staggs. He later scored on an error, and the rest came in on a passed ball, a batter hit with the bases loaded and a sacrifice fly.

Neither side was able to budge the scoreboard after the third inning.

Caiden Andes finished 2-for-4 for Lodi, while Lew, Vance Haskins, Noah Silvia and Preston Plath each singled.

SOFTBALL

Varsity: Union Mine 9, Liberty Ranch 2

The Hawks finished the regular season with a loss on Monday, to finish 14-7 overall and 12-3 in the Sierra Valley Conference.

With a second-place finish in the conference, Liberty Ranch will be among the teams watching for playoff brackets on Friday when the section releases them.

Rosemont 13, Galt 0

The Warriors finished their season with a shutout loss to the league-champion Wolverines, with one hit. Galt finished with a 5-17 record, and a 4-10 mark in the SVC.