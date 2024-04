HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian-OHS to face each other for a second time

Apr. 1—The Permian and Odessa High softball teams will face each other in a District 2-6A contest at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

The Lady Panthers (16-9-2 overall, 2-3 in District 2-6A) are coming off a 10-0 loss to Midland High last Thursday.

Odessa High (5-17, 0-5) is coming off an 18-4 loss to Midland Legacy last Thursday.

Permian won the first meeting against Odessa High 22-5 back on March 12.