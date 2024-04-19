HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian to finish district play against Midland High

Apr. 18—The Permian softball team will host Midland High to close out the regular season at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

The Lady Panthers (18-11-2 overall, 4-5 in District 2-6A) have already clinched a playoff berth, defeating San Angelo Central 4-0 Tuesday in San Angelo.

Midland High (24-9, 7-2) has also clinched a spot in the playoffs and remains in second place in the district standings, one game behind Wolfforth Frenship (22-8, 8-1).

Frenship clinched a share of the district title with its 20-5 run-rule victory over Odessa High Monday.