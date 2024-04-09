High school football: Lakota West standout makes verbal commitment

Apr. 9—Luka Gilbert is headed for the Sunshine State to play college football.

The Lakota West junior announced Monday night he has verbally committed to the University of Miami after fielding offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Iowa and many others since last year.

Listed 6-foot-7, 217 on the roster last fall, Gilbert caught 15 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns at tight end for the Firebirds.

He is the No. 10 prospect in Ohio in 247Sports Composite rankings and the 12th-rated tight end in the country for 2025.

With recruiting about to heat up for spring and summer, Miami has the 17th-ranked class in the country and six verbal commitments.

Coach Mario Cristobal is also looking to sign a player from Ohio for the second consecutive year after getting Cincinnati Taft defensive end Elias Rudolph in the class of 2024.