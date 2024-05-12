Hibernian 0-4 Aberdeen: Analysis

There will be no Paul Hanlon or Lewis Stevenson at Easter Road next season. At the moment, it looks like there will be no Nick Montgomery either.

Ever since that Hibernian board statement a few weeks ago, the head coach has been on a long, slow march to the exit door.

Never has that looked more certain than today. The few fans that did turn up were less than impressed by the rudderless, pedestrian football on offer and let their feelings be known.

He has cut a resolute, stoic figure at times. Every so often, there's been a glimpse of the football he wants Hibs to play - flashes of brilliance from Martin Boyle, Elie Youan, or Myziane Maolida.

But those moments have been few and far between. There was almost none of them today, and behind those moments, there is nothing.