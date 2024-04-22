Hershey Bears goalies win Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The American Hockey League announced Monday that Hershey Bears goalies Hunter Shepard and Clay Stevenson won the Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award for this season.

The award is given to the netminders of the team that allows the fewest goals per game in the regular season. Since 1972, this is the fifth time Bears goalkeepers were awarded this honor and it is the second time in the last four years (2020-21).

Hershey allowed 151 goals for the 2023-24 regular season, which was the lowest in the league. The Bears averaged an allowance of 2.10 goals per game.

Shepard was 27-4-3 in 34 appearances, leading the league with a 1.76 goals-against average. It is the lowest GAA mark in the Bears’ history and the fifth-lowest in AHL history. Shepard posted a .929 save percentage and recorded five shutouts.

Shepard was named to the 2023-24 AHL First All-Star Team on Thursday for his effort.

Stevenson went 24-10-2 in his first full AHL season. Stevenson appeared in 36 games, posting a 2.06 GAA and a .922 save percentage.

The 25-year-old had seven shutouts this season, which tied an 85-year-old franchise record and which leads the AHL. Stevenson played in the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in February in California to represent the Hershey Bears.

