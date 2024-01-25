Here's why Vic Fangio, Ron Rivera won't return as Bears defensive coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL offseason has taken quite the wild ride already even while four teams remain playing this season.

Part of the surprising, blockbuster moves to this offseason includes the job changes of two former Bears defensive coordinators --- Ron Rivera and Vic Fangio. The former was relieved of his duties as the head coach of the Washington Commanders; the latter mutually parted ways with the Dolphins on Wednesday.

As it stands, the Bears have an opening for a defensive coordinator under head coach Matt Eberflus. Would the Bears entertain the idea of a reunion for either Rivera or Fangio? It's unlikely, and here's why.

For Fangio, he's already expected to land a job as the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator. There, he will pair up with Nick Sirianni and a defense that needs serious repairs (30th-ranked defense this season, allowing 25.6 points per game).

Not to mention, Fangio is known for using a 3-4 defense. Eberflus runs a 4-3 defense and wouldn't change his coaching style simply to hire a subordinate. So not only is he seemingly unavailable, but his and Eberflus' defensive styles don't align.

The Dolphins and Vic Fangio have mutually agreed to part ways, sources tell me and @JFowlerESPN. Fangio now will be the top target for the Philadelphia Eagles to hire as their defensive coordinator, and a deal is expected. Miami is allowing Fangio to leave to be closer to his… pic.twitter.com/HjyMAC2S0p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2024

As for Rivera, he's been a head coach --- and only a head coach --- since 2011. Before then, he was a defensive coordinator for several teams, including the Bears from 2004-06. He also played for the Bears between 1984-92. But it's unlikely Rivera will come to the Bears, either.

Unlike Fangio, Rivera runs a 4-3 defense, like Eberflus. But Eberflus likely wouldn't let Rivera in the building. He's a fan favorite and any success with the Bears could threaten his job as the head coach. Most times, when a coach has gone through one stint with a team, rarely do they do another.

Rivera is starting to entertain interviews with other teams. It's unlikely he'll get any head coaching looks for the time being. But he interviewed for the same Eagles defensive coordinator position Fangio will likely receive.

That leaves the Bears, as they're still searching for a right-hand man to Eberflus. They haven't interviewed any candidates who have ever been defensive coordinators. That's likely because the job isn't as appealing as others around the league since this person won't have full control of the defense under Eberflus.

So far, the Bears have interviewed Tennessee Titans assistant head coach Terrell Williams and former Bear from the 2006 Super Bowl appearance Chris Harris.

Who will soon be Eberflus' defensive confidant on the sidelines?

