Here's why the Bears won't be in on Shaquille Leonard's market originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In a surprise move on Tuesday, the Colts waived linebacker Shaquille Leonard, their four-time All-Pro and 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Once defensive coordinator of the Colts, Matt Eberflus is a well-known fan of his former linebacker. One of the reasons the Bears ultimately decided against bringing Roquan Smith back to the Bears was because they didn't believe he generated enough turnovers.

Who was the archetype for the linebacker they were looking for then? Shaquille Leonard.

Unfortunately, back then, Leonard was one year into a massive, five-year deal worth just south of $100 million with the Colts. He was the guy for their defense. But after a 2022 season that saw him play just three games and another lackadaisical start to 2023, that's all the Colts needed to see to move on, apparently.

So, where does that leave the Bears in this equation? As aforementioned, Eberflus is a Shaquille Leonard admirer. Wouldn't he want to take a stab at bringing his former star linebacker to his cohort?

The Bears are not in a position to bring Leonard onto their squad for a couple of significant reasons.

Soon after free agency opened for the NFL this past offseason, the Bears immediately took to bolstering their linebacker core. They signed Tremaine Edmunds to a four-year deal worth $72 million. Shortly after that, they signed T.J. Edwards to a three-year deal worth $19 million.

Hence, the linebacker core is stocked.

If that isn't reason enough, here's another: Leonard's contract is massive. Because Leonard was cut after the trade deadline, he first has to clear waivers before becoming a free agent. If a team decides to claim him, here's what they will be paying him.

Shaq Leonard's remaining contract if claimed on waivers



2023: $6.3M ($6.1M GTD)

2024: $16,124,000

2025: $19,550,000

2026: $19,700,000 — Spotrac (@spotrac) November 21, 2023

It's unlikely a team will grab him off waivers, considering the gargantuan lump sum of money they'd need to fork over. So where does that leave Leonard in free agency?

Well, the Colts will owe Leonard the money they guaranteed him for the 2023 season ($6.1 million). In doing so, the Colts will save themselves $6 million from their 2024 cap sheet.

Whoever lands Leonard will pay him a prorated number based on the number of weeks left in the season. The contract will be a minimum of $1.165 million for the number of years Leonard has played in the NFL (7).

But after the 2023 season, it's contract time again for Leonard. He won't get the then-record-breaking deal he earned from the Colts in 2021. But he won't be cheap, either. It's possible, even, a team claims Leonard off waivers and renegotiates a new deal with him for the long term.

If nothing else, Leonard hasn't been playing up to the standards he set for himself through his first four years in the NFL. In those first four years, Leonard notched 11 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, 538 total tackles and 15 sacks.

Since then --- from 12 games over two seasons --- he's forced one turnover (interception) and has a combined 76 tackles. He has zero sacks, zero quarterback hits and zero fumbles forced/recovered.

Leonard, 28, could be approaching a decline in his career. It doesn't feel like a smart investment for the Bears to go for him, despite the connections he has to the coaching staff. Look for the Eagles or Chiefs to aim for him as a rental piece heading into the playoffs.

Because he won't be coming to Chicago.

