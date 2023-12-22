Here's where the Bears 2024 cap projections stand originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Last offseason, the Bears' cap space looked like they just won the Powerball lottery.

This season, they aren't slated to have as much as they did in summer 2023. But this offseason, they won't have as much. That doesn't mean, however, they won't have a lot of money to spend.

Here's where the Bears cap projections stand for the 2024 offseason, according to Over the Cap.

NFL teams with most projected salary cap room for 2024 (51 man roster, $242M cap)



1. Titans- $75.5M

2. Commanders- $74.5M

3. Patriots- $70.5M

4. Colts- $66.1M

5. Texans- $64.3M

6. Bengals- $58.2M

7. Bears- $53.5M

8. Cardinals- $47.7M

9. Lions- $47.4M

10. Raiders- $40.7M — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 21, 2023

Half the cap room the Bears possessed last year is still a lot of cap room. The Bears owned nearly $100 million in cap space. And they made due.

They inhaled DJ Moore's contract via trade. They signed Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards and Nate Davis. Ryan Poles and the front office also handed tight end Cole Kmet a four-year contract extension worth $50 million.

This offseason, the Bears will have plenty of decisions on their hands. Jaylon Johnson needs a new contract. The Bears have the option to exercise Justin Fields' fifth-year option. What about Darnell Mooney? Are the Bears looking to give him a new contract?

Of course, the Bears will have to dip into free agency and the draft to address pressing needs. Those include offensive and defensive line, wide receivers, cornerback and potentially safety.

How will the Bears handle their offseason? They have ~$53 million to work with.

