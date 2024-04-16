Here's what the projected Red Wings lineup looks like for 'business trip' vs. Canadiens

MONTREAL — Derek Lalonde had a message for the Detroit Red Wings as they hurriedly packed their gear.

"I know they're excited, but I just told them, this is a business trip from now on," Lalonde said after Monday's victory, which kept the Wings in the playoff hunt. "I know emotions are high. We didn't get the help we had hoped for around the league.

"We have to channel it."

The Wings go into Montreal (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit) with 89 points, and have banked five points in their last three games. Those two points against the Canadiens Monday were crucial, but with the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins also winning, the Wings can't book a playoff trip yet. If the Wings win Tuesday, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Capitals, then the Wings are in. But even if the Wings win, if the Capitals also win, Washington has the tie-breaker so the Wings would be eliminated.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane (88) looks to pass against Montreal Canadiens during third period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Monday, April 15, 2024.

James Reimer will get the start. He was in net Saturday in Toronto, when the Wings squandered a 4-1 lead but won in overtime, 5-4.

The Wings did not have a morning skate at Bell Centre – that's common on the second day of a back-to-back. If everyone who played Monday is available, the Wings aren't likely to make any changes.

Projected lines

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin – Lucas Raymond

David Perron – J.T. Compher – Patrick Kane

Robby Fabbri – Andrew Copp –Christian Fischer

Joe Veleno – Austin Czarnik – Daniel Sprong

Defense pairings

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) moves the puck against Montreal Canadiens during the second period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Ben Chiarot – Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson – Jeff Petry

Olli Määttä – Shayne Gostisbehere

Should the Wings need a fresh body, defensemen Jake Walman and Justin Holl are available. Zach Austin-Reese, who filled in for Copp for the two games he missed, is also available.

