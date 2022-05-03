Here's the latest on the Bengals and Jessie Bates, an update on Logan Wilson

The Cincinnati Bengals started their offseason program on Monday and it marks the first stage in the quest to make another Super Bowl run.

Second year players and veterans filled the building with optimism and a chip on their shoulder. Rookies will join the rest of the team at the end of next week when they report for minicamp.

Head coach Zac Taylor and his coaching staff won’t get to work on the field with their players for another few weeks but there’s a noticeable difference when the players are back in the building. The first stage of the workout program is limited to weightlifting and conditioning.

Bengals NFL Draft 2022: Cincinnati Bengals receive positive draft grades for 2022 NFL Draft picks

Bengals NFL Draft: 'Hey Mama…we’re going to Cincinnati.' Bengals NFL Draft pick phone calls are everything

2022 NFL Draft: How one play represented the Cincinnati Bengals entire strategy for the 2022 NFL Draft

Taylor addressed the team as the program kicked off by stating the importance of starting from ground zero. What the Bengals did in the 2021 season has no bearing on what they’ll do this year.

“Everything’s still in front of us,” said cornerback Mike Hilton of Taylor’s message. “I know a lot of people outside this city and outside this organization think last year was a fluke. But we’re confident in each other and we’re just going to build off the success from last year. And like I said, with that the guys that we’re bringing in, we feel like we bettered ourselves and gave ourselves an even bigger opportunity this year.”

Taylor, Hilton, linebacker Logan Wilson and special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons covered a number of topics on Tuesday. Here are the main takeaways:

Latest update on Jessie Bates contract

Jessie Bates was not one of the players who reported for the start of the voluntary offseason program on Monday. Bates, 25, is in the middle of contract negotiations with the Bengals.

Cincinnati placed the franchise tag on their safety ahead of free agency ensuring he’ll be with the team for the upcoming season. Bates and the Bengals have until July 15 to reach a long-term extension and if they are unsuccessful in doing so, Bates will play on the tag number and become a free agent next year. If Bates plays on the tag this season, it’s unlikely he’ll play in Cincinnati after this year.

Story continues

The offseason program is voluntary so Bates doesn’t have to be present but his absence is noteworthy.

As for how Taylor is managing Bates not being in attendance, the Bengals’ head coach said he takes no qualms on players who choose to not show up and do their own thing.

“We just take it day to day,” Taylor said on the matter. “It's all voluntary. Some guys have workout bonuses, so they're here on their own, and some guys aren't.”

Hilton has been vocal on social media about his thoughts on his teammate deserving to be paid.

Already been a crazy NFL off-season!! Let’s add to it @Bengals …… EXTEND @jlbiii3 pic.twitter.com/fen94UJt5r — Mike Hilton (@MikeHilton_28) March 23, 2022

As for if Hilton has been communicating with Bates and if the team will have any issues if Bates doesn’t participate in the offseason program, Hilton offered a strong endorsement of his teammate.

“Yeah, we’ve been talking all offseason,” Hilton said. “Everybody in that locker room wants Jessie to get what he deserves. We know as a team, he’s a cornerstone piece for this franchise. On my end, I’m going to do what I can do to keep pushing and keep putting it out there for him to sign long term. If it happens, great. But also, everybody knows the business side of the NFL. And nobody would be upset or pissed at him if he didn’t show up or he ended up going somewhere else. It’s just part of the game. But he knows that everybody in this locker room wants him here.”

Logan Wilson unable to participate in offseason program

Wilson suffered a shoulder injury during the 2021 season that kept him sidelined for four games. The third-round pick out of Wyoming had surgery on his labrum after the season and will be unable to participate in organized team activities (OTAs).

“I will not be participating in OTAs, but I plan to be back for (training camp),” Wilson said. “I’m healing very well.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bengals negotiation with Jesse Bates, Logan Wilson injury