Here's what Caleb Williams says about being drafted by the Chicago Bears

We're closing in on a month away from the 2024 NFL draft, where the Bears will inevitably take a quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Will that quarterback be Caleb Williams? It's all the more likely the USC star will be the next signal caller for the Bears. But how would he feel if the Bears drafted him with the first pick?

"I think it'd be great if I was blessed to be the No. 1 pick to the Chicago Bears," Williams told Colin Cowherd on "The Herd." "... I think it's going to another big city. I've heard that they love football. So if that's the place, I'm excited for that. The fans love football. It's one of the biggest things that I care about is a place that cares. If that was the place, I'd be excited. Getting ready to go win games is what I'm excited for most importantly."

Maybe not all of them, but that's what some Bears fans want to hear. Rumors swirled earlier in the offseason about the USC quarterback's reluctance to go to Chicago. Some, like Robert Griffin III, say he should pull an "Eli Manning" and demand he be traded before being drafted by them.

But that's not where Williams is at in his draft process.

He's said multiple times now he would welcome the Bears to draft him. He met with them at the NFL combine and he reportedly had dinner with them the night before his pro day on Wednesday. Close to 10 figures from the Bears were seen at USC's pro day.

Williams also has a relationship with a couple of Bears players. He ran track with DJ Moore growing up. He also knows Keenan Allen, who the Bears acquired in a trade for a fourth-round pick recently. Williams characterized the trade as "crazy" because of the cheap price the Bears acquired him for.

"I've known Keenan for a year now, I'd say, before he was traded to the Bears for a fourth-round [pick]," Williams said. "It was pretty cool for him to come out here and show love."

Allen did make an appearance at Williams' pro day. They're seen on video greeting each other before Williams took the field. Allen was decked out in Bears gear, representing his new organization.

At his pro day, Williams pulled out all the stops. He flashed his arm talent, mobility, accuracy and strength. He capped off the practice with a 70-80 yard bomb that landed perfectly in the receiver's basket.

One comparison Williams has drawn is Patrick Mahomes. The different arm angles, off-platform throws and off-script playmaking look like Mahomes to some scouts and pundits around the league.

What does Williams make of that lofty comparison?

"I've said this multiple times. I just think of it as respect," Williams said. "Everybody gets crazy when I say there are things that he does physically --- I'm not Patrick Mahomes and I'm not in his brain --- but things he does physically that I don't think that I can't do. I call it respect. Hopefully, soon, I'll be able to see him and go against him and have a good battle with him"

And, hopefully, his battles with Mahomes are in a Bears jersey.

