Herbert Jones finishes fifth in NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting

Former Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball star Herbert Jones finished fifth in the Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting according to an NBA press release.

Jones is best known for his uncanny ability to guard all five positions for the New Orleans Pelicans and is widely regarded as the best perimeter defender in the NBA.

Each player who finished ahead of Jones in the voting is a 7-foot rim protector which allows them to collect gawdy stats. Jones on the other hand is required to defend multiple positions and match up against his opponent’s best player more times than not.

Congratulations to Herb on his incredible achievements in the NBA.

The complete voting results for the 2023-24 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/SpApbyUUw2 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 7, 2024

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire