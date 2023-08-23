Henry feels as healthy as he’s been with Patriots

When Hunter Henry spent his three All-SEC seasons as a premier tight end at Arkansas, steadiness and consistency were two of his primary traits, on and off the field.

The 2015 Mackey Award winner, as the nation’s best at the position, still seems to remain in good spirits with a smile, and continues to be a popular teammate for his leadership skills and consistent quality of play.

Now entering his eighth season in the league, his third in New England, Henry has taken his preparation up a notch this preseason. Not only does he look to be in better shape, but has excelled early in camp drills. He has connected frequently with quarterback Mac Jones for scores in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

He attributes his productive offseason to the simplest of things, and something he’s never really experienced before: good health.

“I was able to be healthy this whole offseason,” Henry said. “I wasn’t coming off an injury or a surgery, which was a blessing, so I was able to attack the offseason and recover my body, which was nice.”

The 6-foot-5, 258-pound product of Little Rock’s Pulaski Academy, looks to be fully available and engaged when the Patriots open the season at home against Philadelphia on Sept. 10.

Injuries have created some obstacles for Henry throughout his career, including his rookie season of 2016, with the Chargers. He suffered a mild Grade 1 concussion against the Steelers in Week 7, then a knee injury against Buffalo the following week. But still managed to make Pro Football Weekly’s All-Rookie Team.

He suffered a kidney laceration in Week 15 of the following season, missing the final two games. He then missed the entire 2018 regular season after tearing his right ACL during Organized Team Activities (OTA) in the offseason. In 2019, he was sidelined four weeks with a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee.

He remained healthy throughout the 2020 season, his first with New England, but tweaked his shoulder the following preseason, before having to deal with an additional neck injury late in 2021. He had shoulder surgery after the season.

Finally, the 28-year-old Henry feels completely healthy and ready to become a primary option for the Patriots’ offense. His improved health has enabled him to work on everything from route-running to footwork, and all the things to help “get yourself open a lot more.”

“Things have been good, and we’re coming together as an offense,” said Henry, noting the team has had a good camp so far, especially with the presence of new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

“OB’s been great,” Henry said of O’Brien. “He keeps it light but we work hard. He’s fun to be around. Being able to be around him, he brings a lot of energy to our room, a lot of fire we all needed.”

But it’s the veteran tight end’s renewed energy that even has Head Coach Bill Belichick singing his praises.

“He’s here every day with consistency,” Belichick said of Henry. “Of course, last year he was coming off a surgery, but this year he’s had a really good, productive offseason, from a strength and conditioning standpoint. Last year it was more rehab, but he’s been more productive on the field. Gives us good leadership. He’s great.”

Henry has 287 career receptions, totaling 3,434 yards and 32 touchdowns. But as the Patriots offense stalled at times last season, his opportunities were limited to just 41 catches for 509 yards and a pair of TDs.

Entering the third and final year of his three-year, $37.5 million contract, he is hoping to return to form, which would be beneficial for striking a new deal next year.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire