Will Gronk hang up the 69 jokes this offseason? Will we get more Super Bowls out of Belichick or Sean McVay going forward? And what can Lavar Ball really speak into existence?

Haley Joel Osment from "Future Man" and "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile" stops by to guest judge as Sarah and Santino debate the best prop bets from the week in sports and pop culture.