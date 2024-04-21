Heat vs. Celtics Livestream: How to Watch the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs Online Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The NBA playoffs are here, and while the Lakers and Nuggets dominate the Western Conference conversation, one of the most-anticipated Eastern Conference matchups pit the number-one seed Boston Celtics versus the eighth-seeded Miami Heat. The Heat made it into the playoffs after surviving the NBA Play-In Tournament, while the Celtics were one of the top teams in the league throughout the entire season.

Want to watch the Heat vs. Celtics on TV and online? Here’s what you need to know.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Playoff Games: Date, Time

The Heat and Celtics kick off their Eastern Conference playoff series today, Sunday, April 21 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT from TD Garden in Boston.

Last-minute tickets to watch the Celtics vs. Heats in person are still available on sites like Stubhub, Vivid Seats and SeatGeek. All three sites guarantee that your tickets will be delivered digitally in time for the game or your money back.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics on TV

If you want to watch the Heat vs. Celtics on TV, today’s game is airing live on ABC. You can watch the Eastern Conference playoff game on TV through your local ABC affiliate.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics Online Free

Want to watch the Heat vs. Celtics playoff game online without cable? Get this five-day free trial to DirecTV Stream, which includes a live ABC feed as part of its channel offerings. DirecTV Stream is one of the best streaming services for live sports and one of the easiest ways to stream live TV and sports without cable.

DirecTV Stream lets you watch the Heat vs. Celtics on TV, on your phone, tablet or laptop. Cancel before your free trial is up to avoid being charged.

Another way to livestream the Heat vs. Celtics online free? Use Fubo TV. Fubo also includes ABC as part of its streaming service, and the site is offering a seven-day free trial that you can use to watch the Celtics-Heat game online for free. Fubo’s free trial includes free DVR so you can record the basketball game to watch a Heat-Celtics replay on-demand later.

You can also sign up for NBA League Pass to stream out-of-market NBA playoff games as well as have 24/7 access to highlights, replays, live stats and more.

Heat vs. Celtics Predictions, Odds

The Celtics are favored to win this first-round playoff series, having been one of the most dominant teams in the NBA this year. However, Miami defeated Boston in last year’s Eastern Conference finals, taking it 4-3 in the best-of-seven series. The Celtics will be hoping to avoid a repeat of last year’s performance, as it takes on a motivated Miami team.

Watch the Heat vs. Celtics playoff games online free through FuboTV or DirecTV Stream here.

