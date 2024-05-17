Advertisement
Hearts v Rangers: Pick of the stats

  • Hearts have lost 12 of their last 13 meetings with Rangers in all competitions (D1), scoring just five goals in this run.

  • Rangers have already beaten Hearts five times in all competitions this season; on just three previous occasions have the Ibrox side beaten a single club six times in a campaign – Dundee in 1981-82, Dunfermline Athletic in 2002-03, and Kilmarnock in 2010-11.

  • Hearts haven’t won on the final matchday of a Scottish top-flight season since 2003-04 v Motherwell (3-2); Hearts are winless in 17 final-day games in the top tier since (D5 L12 – including curtailed 2019-20 season).

  • Rangers have won their last league match in each of their last four campaigns, including the curtailed 2019-20 season. However, they have won just one of the five previous times their final match of a league season was away to Hearts (D3 L1), a 3-1 victory in 2021-22.

  • With 17 goals and 10 assists in 2023-24, James Tavernier is only the second player to reach 10+ goals and 10+ assists in a Scottish Premiership season for Rangers since their promotion in 2016, with the other instance also being Tavernier in 2018-19 (14 goals, 14 assists).

  • Lawrence Shankland scored his 30th goal of the season in all competitions in the midweek Premiership draw at St Mirren; he is the first Hearts player to reach the 30-goal mark in a season since John Robertson in 1998.

