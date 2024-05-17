Hearts v Rangers: Pick of the stats

Hearts have lost 12 of their last 13 meetings with Rangers in all competitions (D1), scoring just five goals in this run.

Rangers have already beaten Hearts five times in all competitions this season; on just three previous occasions have the Ibrox side beaten a single club six times in a campaign – Dundee in 1981-82, Dunfermline Athletic in 2002-03, and Kilmarnock in 2010-11.

Hearts haven’t won on the final matchday of a Scottish top-flight season since 2003-04 v Motherwell (3-2); Hearts are winless in 17 final-day games in the top tier since (D5 L12 – including curtailed 2019-20 season).

Rangers have won their last league match in each of their last four campaigns, including the curtailed 2019-20 season. However, they have won just one of the five previous times their final match of a league season was away to Hearts (D3 L1), a 3-1 victory in 2021-22.

With 17 goals and 10 assists in 2023-24, James Tavernier is only the second player to reach 10+ goals and 10+ assists in a Scottish Premiership season for Rangers since their promotion in 2016, with the other instance also being Tavernier in 2018-19 (14 goals, 14 assists).