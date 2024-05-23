Hearts boss Olid on belief, enjoying the moment and eyeing an upset
Hearts manager Eva Olid has been speaking to the media before the club's first ever cup final against Rangers on Sunday.
Here are the main points:
Although Hearts have achieved one of their season's objectives by getting to the final, Olid insists they aren't just there to play and are targeting victory.
She is desperate for her players to enjoy the game, particularly because all the pressure is on Rangers.
Hearts "have nothing to lose" and that should encourage them to have fun.
The fact Hearts have beaten Rangers already this season gives the players extra belief they can win at the weekend.
Olid adds that "football is crazy" and anything can happen on the day.