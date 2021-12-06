Hear what Sean McVay told the Rams in the locker room after big win vs. Jags

Things were looking bleak in Los Angeles for a few weeks after the Rams lost three games in a row, dropping their record to 7-4 on the year. There were questions about Sean McVay’s play calling, Raheem Morris’ defense, Matthew Stafford’s inability to protect the football and a special teams unit that has struggled all year.

But they began to right the ship on Sunday with a 37-7 win over the Jaguars, cruising to their eighth win of the season. It wasn’t a very good opponent that they faced, but the Rams executed well on both sides of the ball and even got a couple of quality plays on special teams.

McVay sounded pleased after the game, complimenting his players on the win and saying they need to bottle this performance up and build on it moving forward.

“Bottle this feeling up. We’ve got to be able to build on it,” he said. “But man, it feels (expletive) good to be winning again with you guys. It feels good to be right back where we should be.”

Check out the video below for his full locker room speech, where he also handed out game balls to four former Jaguars: Joe DeCamillis, Dwayne Stukes, Chris O’Hara and Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey then broke down the huddle, saying he’s glad to be with the Rams after beating his former team.