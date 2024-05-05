Hayfield bats awaken as Vikings win two in Mankato

May 4—The Hayfield softball team beat G-F-W 15-0 and rallied past Springfield 9-8 in nine innings in Mankato Friday.

Melody Walker was four-for-nine with three doubles and five RBIs on the day for Hayfield (8-5 overall) and Alexys Swygman was seven-for-10 with two RBIs.

Hayfield 15, GFW 0

Hayfield pitching: Ella Bamlet (W) 5 IP, 1 BB, 0 R, 5 K

Hayfield hitting: Kenna Selk, 1-for-2, triple, 2 RBIs, 3 R, 2 BBs; Kenna Rutledge, 3-for-3, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Nora Bamlet, 2-for-2, double, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Natalie Beaver, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs, R, BB; Alexys Swygman, 2-for-3, 2 R; S. Anderson, 1-for-2, RBI, BB; Melody Walker, 2-for-2, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Betsy Gillette, 0-for-2, RBI, R; M. Hansen, 3-for-3, 2 R

Hayfield 9, Springfield 8

Hayfield pitching: Elaina Masching (W) 9 IP, 9 H, 1 BB, 7 R, 2 ER, 4 K

Hayfield hitting: Kenna Selk, 2-for-4, 2 R, BB; Kenna Rutledge, 1-for-4, R, BB; Nora Bamlet, 3-for-4, RBI, 2 R, BB, double; Beaver, 1-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 R; Swygman, 5-for-5, double, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Ella Bamlet, 1-for-3; Walker, 2-for-5, double 3 RBIs; M. Hansen, 1-for-4