Hayfield baseball team wins Rushford Tourney
May 12—The Hayfield baseball team won the Rushford tournament when it beat Spring Grove 20-0 and topped Rushford-Peterson 15-1 Saturday.
Jack Thoe knocked in four runs on the day for Hayfield (13-5 overall) and he struck out eight in four shutout innings against the Lions.
Hayfield 20, Spring Grove 0
Hayfield pitching; Jack Thoe 4 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 0 R, 8 K; Isaac Nelson 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K.
Hayfield hitting: Thoe, 2 RBI, 3 R; Rylan Nelsen 2-for-2 3 R; Aidan Nelson, 3 RBI, 2 R; Eric Bermea 2-for-2, 1 double, 5 RBI; Hunter Simonson, 2 RBI, 3 R; Nic Larson 1-for-1, 3 R; Kevin Hodge 1-for-1, 1 RBI; Austin Dahle, RBI; Kaden Ziegler, 1 RBI; Ben Nelson 1-for-1, 2 RBI; Axel Meek 1-for-1, RBI, 1 R
Hayfield 15, Rushford-Peterson 1
Hayfield pitching: Eric Bermea (W) 7 IP, 9 H, 5 BB, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K
Hayfield hitting: Jack Thoe 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R; Rylan Nelsen 3-for-5, double, 2 RBI, 3 R; Aidan Nelson 2-for-3, RBI, R; Eric Bermea 1-for-4, double, 2 RBI, 1 R; Isaac Nelson 2-for-5, double, 2 R; Corbin Krueger 3-for-5, double, 1 RBI, 3 R; Kael Steele 1-for-3 2 R; Hunter Simonson 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Nic Larson 2-for-3, 4 RBI, 1 R