Hawks reportedly to waive Patty Mills making veteran point guard free agent

Toronto Raptors v Atlanta Hawks

Veteran point guard Patty Mills will be available on the buyout market after the Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a buyout with the 15-year NBA veteran.

Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

The Atlanta Hawks are waiving guard Patty Mills, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 15-year veteran is shooting 38.2 percent from 3-point range in a limited role this season. pic.twitter.com/6Pdxbz3Kxp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 29, 2024

Mills will be available for another team to pick up and put on their playoff roster. However, whether there is that market for Mills at this point in his career is another matter.

Mills and his expiring $6.8 million contract were traded three times this summer before he landed with the Hawks as a potential backup to Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. He has played in just 19 games this season (at 10.6 minutes per night) and is averaging 2.7 points and 1.1 rebounds a game. The selling point for his agent is Mills is shooting 38.2% from 3 this season, so a team looking for shooting off the bench could have interest in him.

Atlanta will fill Mills' roster spot by converting two-way guard Trent Forrest to a standard NBA contract, Sharania reports.