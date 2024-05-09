Hawkeyes’ Megan Gustafson, Kate Martin visit White House to celebrate Las Vegas Aces title

Being drafted by the two-time-defending WNBA champions has its perks, as Kate Martin found out Thursday.

The 18th overall pick by the Las Vegas Aces and former Iowa teammate Megan Gustafson, who signed with the team in the offseason, attended the traditional D.C. championship celebration with their Vegas teammates as they continue to prepare for the 2024 season.

“White House Hawks,” Gustafson posted. “Ready to celebrate our Aces teammates!”

Gustafson, who won a EuroCup title with the London Lions this year, has played with the Dallas Wings, Washington Mystics and Phoenix Mercury in five WNBA seasons. Martin, a surprise second-round pick, is still on the Aces roster within a week of the opener.

“Hawks checking in from the White House,” Gustafson said in the video before finishing with a ‘Go Hawks!'”

White House Hawks 🏛️🐥@kate_martin22 ✨



Ready to celebrate our Aces teammates! pic.twitter.com/Ib6kon3X9f — Megan Gustafson (@GustafsonMeg10) May 9, 2024

Another video posted by the Aces showed Martin and Gustafson on their way in.

