Hawkeyes add Morehead State guard Drew Thelwell in transfer portal

Iowa men’s basketball has reportedly landed a commitment from Drew Thelwell in the transfer portal. This past season, Thelwell was a steady presence for the Eagles, averaging 10 points and 6.2 assists per game. Morehead State made it to the NCAA tournament this past season as a 14 seed.

The Hawkeyes were in the market for a guard with Tony Perkins and Dasonte Bowen entering the transfer portal. Josh Dix and Brock Harding are expected to lead the backcourt in 2024, Thelwell will provide depth and likely be given the opportunity to start.

With Payton Sandfort declaring for the NBA draft and a relatively youthful roster, there are still plenty of needs that can be filled in the portal. But Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeyes are on the board.

Morehead State Eagles Guard Drew Thelwell (3) dribbles as Little Rock Trojans Guard KK Robinson (2) defends during the Ohio Valley Conference Championship basketball game between the Little Rock Trojans and the Morehead State Eagles on March 9, 2024, at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

