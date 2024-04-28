Hawaii baseball's hit parade stops UC San Diego

Apr. 28—1/1

Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaii coach Rich Hill congratulated Jake Tsukada on April 2.

Select an option below to continue reading this premium story.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? to continue reading.

Get unlimited access

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The combination of power and speed fueled the Hawaii baseball team's 14-6 victory over UC San Diego at Triton Ballpark in La Jolla, Calif.

A Saturday matinee crowd of 624 saw the Rainbow Warriors pound out 19 hits, including seven in a seven-run eighth inning, to claim the first two of a three-game Big West series. The 'Bows improved to 24-15 and 8-9 in the Big West. The Tritons, who entered the series having won five of six, lost back-to-back games for only the second time this season to fall to 26-13 and 13-7.

Every player in the 'Bows' starting lineup had a hit and scored a run. Left fielder Jake Tsukada, who hit .214 in his previous six games, went 4-for-5 with a walk. First baseman Kyson Donahue and designated hitter Austin Machado each smacked a two-run homer.

"Great offensive performance, one of the better ones of the year," UH coach Rich Hill said. "The wind was blowing out, but it really only was a factor with Kyson's home run (in the fifth inning). We put some good swings on the ball. We had great (at-bats). And I think our speed really came into play. We went (from first) to third a couple times. We put the pressure on them all day, which was awesome."

In the UH sixth, Naighel Ali'i Calderon went to third on Matt Miura's single. One out later, freshman Elijah Ickes stepped into the batter's box. "It got to 0-2 to Elijah pretty quick," Hill said. "We wanted to steal a run."

Miura broke toward second as left-handed pitcher Spencer Seid threw to first baseman Doyle Kane.

"If they threw to second, we were were going to take off with Naighel," Hill said. "Matt did a good job. He stayed in that rundown. We faked like we were going home."

Calderon stayed put at third while Miura dived safely into second base.

Ickes then hit a double to bring home both Calderon and Miura to extend the 'Bows' lead to 7-2.

"That's what speed does," Hill said. "It just kills you. It puts so much pressure on you."

The 'Bows moved out of reach with a seven-run eighth inning to make it 14-4. Tsukada's two-run double and Machado's towering two-run shot to dead center were the big hits.

Nick Costello's two-out, two-run single closed the Tritons to 14-6 in the ninth. Hill briefly considered replacing Connor Harrison.

"We had a decision to get him out of the game and save him for (Sunday)," Hill said of Harrison. "But I think he warmed up a couple nights in a row. We let him go out there. It was my decision."

Harrison struck out Michael Crossland to complete the seven-out save.

In his 11th start of the season, left-hander Randy Abshier allowed four hits and three runs in 6 1/3 innings to earn his second victory in six decisions. Crossland and Delshaun Lanier hit bases-empty homers against Abshier.

"We preach that solo home runs don't hurt you," Hill said. "It's like pitching at Coors Field (in mile-high Denver). Once you start walking guys, that's what hurts you."

Abshier was lifted with one out in the seventh after issuing his first walk on his 93rd pitch. Danny Veloz walked two more to load the bases, and Harrison gave up a two-run double. But Harrison was sharp the rest of the way.

First pitch will be at 10 a.m. for today's series finale. Hill said Harrison Bodendorf is expected to start. "He's healthy," Hill said. "We're ready to roll."