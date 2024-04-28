Hawaii baseball routs UC San Diego

Apr. 28—1/1

Hawaii infielder Jake Tsukada hits a single against the UC Irvine Anteaters on March 29.

The Hawaii baseball team amassed 19 hits, including seven in a seven-run eighth inning, en route to today's 14-6 rout of UC San Diego at Triton Ballpark in La Jolla, Calif.

Every player in the Rainbow Warriors' starting lineup had a hit and scored a run. Left fielder Jake Tsukada went 4-for-5, and first baseman Kyson Donahue and designated hitter Austin Machado each smacked a two-run homer.

Nick Costello's two-run single closed the Tritons to 14-6 in the ninth. But Connor Harrison struck out Michael Crossland to earn a seven-out save.

In his 11th start of the season, left-hander Randy Abshier allowed four hits and three runs in 6 1/3 innings to earn his second victory in six decisions.

The Bows won the first two of this three-game series to improve to 24-15 and 8-9 in the Big West. The Tritons entered the series having won five of six. They lost back-to-back games for only the second time this season to fall to 26-13 and 13-7.

First pitch will be at 10 a.m. Hawaii time for Sunday's series finale.

