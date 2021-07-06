Has the Kyle Pitts hype gone too far & will DeAndre Hopkins finish WR1 overall?
The Kyle Pitts legend is already epic in length and expectations. Meanwhile, the guy hasn't actually suited up for a single pro NFL snap yet. Andy Behrens is joined by Troy King, contributor at Football Guys, to talk about the players they've been drafting in their #SFB11 leagues.
Did Troy reach for Falcons rookie TE Kyle Pitts whose pre-season expectations are already monumental? Was Andy's DeAndre Hopkins selection prescient of a potential WR1 overall? Could Cleveland's Nick Chubb finish the year as a top-five RB?
Later in the show, Andy talks to Troy about his love for the Miami Dolphins and they try to answer a few Fins-centric fantasy questions. Will Tua Tagovailoa take a significant leap in year two? Which receiver in their new and improved WR corps should fantasy managers focus on? What is Myles Gaskin's upside coming out of an offseason where we expected Miami to add more competition at running back?
