Harrison Butker's Latest Instagram Post Explodes After Controversial Speech

Despite posting over one month ago, Harrison Butker's latest Instagram post is flooded with comments, many of whom are bashing the NFL player due to his graduation speech.

On May 11, the three-time Super Bowl winner delivered his address at Benedictine College, which is a private Catholic school in Kansas. During his speech, he told the graduating class about various topics, including gender role expectations, COVID-19, God, and "bad leaders."

After his speech went viral, many fans voiced their opinions on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Now, they are attacking Butker on his personal Instagram account.

Fans Slam Harrison Butker For Graduation Speech

Harrison Butker shared a photo four weeks ago with the caption, "Had a great evening speaking about Jesus with my friend Josh."

While he hasn’t posted anything since, his account is still getting views, as fans are not hiding how they feel about his recent graduation speech. “Hey, Harrison! Would you like to take my spot in nursing school so I can go be a housewife?” one user asked.

“Shoot, I accidentally got a chemistry PhD. Thanks for the reminder to get back in the kitchen! My dumb girl brain forgot to lean into my vocation,” another sarcastically said.

As The Blast previously reported, the NFL star delivered a controversial speech, where he seemingly told the women in the graduating class to be like his wife, who is “embracing one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.”

Harrison Butker Receives Backlash For His ‘Obnoxious Speech’

Other fans decided to reference Taylor Swift, who is dating Butker’s teammate, Travis Kelce, and whom Butker mentioned in his speech last week.

“Karma is a guy on the Chiefs making an obnoxious speech,” one user said, referring to Swift’s song, ‘Karma,’ and how she has changed the lyrics to reflect her relationship with Kelce.

“I am the breadwinner for my family of six. I love my job,” another wrote. “Harrison, please tell me where I went wrong, so I can repent and start cooking and cleaning.”

Meanwhile, one social media user wants to know what Butker’s mother thinks, as she is a physicist and he made “comments about how women shouldn’t care about getting a degree.”

Women Speak Out Following Harrison Butker's Speech

“Women can actually do WHATEVER THEY WANT, and just because you got into college because you can kick a ball really far, doesn’t mean that you can tell them their only purpose in life is to stay home in the kitchen and watch the kids.” the year added. “A college commencement speech is not a political rally, you should really learn how to separate the two.”

Another social media user expressed, “On behalf of women, please don’t talk to us or about us again. It’s really not for you.”

"You’re indecency towards women just shows the content of your character. I feel sorry for any children that are females you may have and I sure feel sorry for your wife," one user wrote.

What Did Harrison Butker Say?

In addition to gender roles, Harrison Butker spoke on abortion and President Joe Biden. “Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally," the NFL player said. "He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure to many people it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice.”

He also said “abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values and media” come from “the pervasiveness of disorder.”

Harrison Butker Takes Aim At LGBTQ+ Community

The NFL player then told the LGBTQ+ community: “I am certain the reporters at AP could not have imagined that their attempt to rebuke and embarrass places and people like those here at Benedictine wouldn’t be met with anger, but instead met with excitement and pride – not the deadly sin sort of Pride that has an entire month dedicated to it, but the true God-centered Pride that is cooperating with the Holy Ghost.”

Shortly after his speech went viral, one TikToker accused Butker of hooking up with a male cheerleader during his college days. However, the NFL player has yet to comment on these claims.