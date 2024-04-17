Harrison Barnes with a 2 Pt vs. Golden State Warriors
Check out the NBA's playoff matchups, series schedules, play-in games, and more.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
The Blue Devils are losing the top four scorers from their Elite Eight team.
Zion Williamson played a career-high 70 games this regular season.
The NBA's play-in tournament begins Tuesday in the Western Conference. Who wins? Our writers make their picks.
Albies initially played through the broken toe, but he hit the injured list after X-rays revealed a fracture.
Georgia's star tight end, Brock Bowers, is the top prospect at his position, but will he be another Sam LaPorta for fantasy football? Andy Behrens gives his thoughts.
Injuries have kept Nadal away from clay for nearly two years, but now he's back and ready
Not even the the Masters is immune to golf's declining viewership.
Freeland was pinch running due to the Rockies being thin on their bench.
Here are five franchises who stood out, for better or for worse.
Engelbert said Philadelphia, Toronto, Denver, Nashville and South Florida are potential expansion spots.
O'Neill required eight stitches after a violent collision caused his head to snap back and left him and Rafael Devers sprawled on the the outfield turf at Fenway Park.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at six players who stood out at the Nike Hoop Summit and are worth keeping tabs on in the upcoming 2025 and 2026 NBA Drafts.
Charles McDonald and Charles Robinson team up to cover the 2024 All-Juice Team, which was released this morning on Yahoo Sports. C Mac and C Rob spend some time remembering the legacy of the great Terez Paylor (who started the All-Juice team) before going pick-by-pick and explaining how each selection was made. The duo discuss how they made the call on players like Caleb Williams, Marshall Lloyd, Amarius Mims, Chop Robinson, Malik Mustapha and more. Later in the show, Terez' fiancee Ebony Reed joins Charles Robinson to discuss the work Terez poured into this project every year before diving into her new book, Fifteen Cents on the Dollar: How Americans Made the Black-White Wealth Gap, and how sports fans and average Americans alike can connect to the book.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the latest buzz coming from spring games, pitch if Auburn and Michigan need to add quarterbacks in the transfer portal, Kentucky welcoming new basketball coach Mark Pope, and a lawsuit against Goofy.
Verne Lundquist ended a 40-year run at the Masters.
Embiid was a surprise scratch for Sunday's season finale with a playoff berth at stake.
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
Scottie Scheffler flew ahead of a packed leaderboard to pick up his second career Masters win on Sunday afternoon.