Harlequins sign ex-Saracens prop Lamositele

Titi Lamositele won three Premiership titles and three European Champions Cups during five years with Saracens [Rex Features]

Harlequins have signed former Saracens prop Titi Lamositele from Montpellier for the 2024-25 season.

The 29-year-old won three Premiership titles and three European Champions Cups during his time in north London.

The signing follows Quins' announcement on Tuesday that England prop Will Collier will leave the club at the end of the season.

Lamositele made 32 appearances for the USA national team from 2013 to 2019 before switching to represent Samoa last year.

"I've enjoyed my time in France but I’m excited for this new chapter and I can't wait to pull on the quarters and play in front of a packed Quins crowd," he told the club's website.

The tighthead prop began his club career at Saracens in 2015 and won seven trophies, including league and Champions Cup doubles in 2015-16 and 2018-19, before moving to Montpellier in 2020.

He won the European Challenge Cup in 2020-21 and the French Top 14 league the following season.

Harlequins host Bristol Bears in their final league match of the season on Saturday, needing to win to have any chance of reaching the Premiership semi-finals.