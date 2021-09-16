Hamstring panic, Studs & Duds and Zeke vs Austin | Ekeler’s Edge
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler joins Yahoo Sports’ fantasy expert Liz Loza to explain his hamstring scare that sent fantasy managers into a frenzy. Our RB1 tells you whether to Freak Out or Slow Your Roll on week 1’s Studs and Duds. Finally, Austin closes the show with a preview of a game full of fantasy implications, the Chargers home opener against the Cowboys.