Hamstring injury keeps Joey Bosa out of practice

The Chargers had a pair of key players missing from the practice field on Wednesday.

Running back Austin Ekeler's ankle injury was known well before the team's first practice ahead of their Week Two game against the Titans, but defensive end Joey Bosa's absence was not expected. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said that Bosa has been dealing with hamstring soreness since the team's loss to the Dolphins and that his status for this week is to be determined.

Bosa missed 12 games last season with a groin injury and another absence from the lineup would be an unwelcome development for a defense that struggled against Miami.

Linebacker Daiyan Henley (hamstring) and Eric Kendricks (hamstring, personal) were also out of practice. Linebacker Chris Rumph was questionable with a hamstring injury.