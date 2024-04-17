Hall of Famer Tim Brown recalls setting NFL record for punt return touchdown vs. Chiefs in 2001

The AFC West is again stacked this season, with the other three teams trying to end the Kansas City Chiefs’ dominant run. The Las Vegas Raiders officially hired Antonio Pierce as their head coach after an impressive interim run, highlighted by the Christmas Day victory in Kansas City.

Retired Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown will compete in the third annual Invited Celebrity Classic on April 19-21 at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas. PGA TOUR Champions professionals will play 54 holes of stroke play for a purse of $2 million with the celebrities in a $500,000 competition.

Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. sat down with Brown to discuss this golf game, record-breaking punt return against the Chiefs, and the Raiders hiring Antonio Pierce.

“You would think I have many opportunities to play that course,” said Brown, a Texas native, of his experience playing at Las Colinas. “There is just something about it: when it becomes an official event, it seems like the course changes on you or something. There’s a couple of little places I know that maybe some of the guys won’t know, but I guess it doesn’t matter if you can hit the ball good.”

NFL Hall of Famer @81TimBrown teeing it up at the @invitedcc Pro-Am. pic.twitter.com/pBw9rhWNRq — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) April 19, 2023

Brown was known for his versatility as a returner and receiver early in his NFL career but didn’t expect at 35 to be setting a record for his age returning a punt for a touchdown. The infamous play took place at the Chiefs’ expense in 2001.

“I remember not wanting to be back there; I think I started seventh on the depth chart that year. And I saw guys week after week falling, everybody’s going down, and finally (Jon) Gruden came to me and said, ‘Hey, man, I’m gonna need you to go back there and don’t worry about it, just try and catch I need somebody that I could trust to be back there to catch the ball. And I was like, okay; I got you, coach. No problem. So, that was my plan to just fair catch it, and i did fair catch it. Randy Jordan came back yelling and screaming at me, ‘You better return this ball!’ I say, Randy, if anybody touches me, me and you gonna be fighting. So I went 89 yards untouched; me and Randy Jordan are still friends today because of that play. I tell people at that stage of my career, becoming the oldest man in the league’s history to return a punt for a touchdown. I think it’s sort of put me in a different light than just being a receiver. I think that certainly helped. It didn’t help me be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but certainly, I think people had to consider that when they were looking at my Hall of Fame numbers.”

Brown last played for the Raiders over 20 years ago but has maintained his watch over the current team. He shared his thoughts on new head coach Antonio Pierce and his outspoken confidence in matchups against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I was saying during the year when he took over, if they like it, I love it, and it seems like the boys love it. They’re feeding off his energy to play hard and tough football; it doesn’t mean they gonna win every football game. There’s nothing like seeing the team compete right down to the last second. I think even in the games they lost, you saw that happen. You saw them compete like nobody’s business, and that’s what this thing is all about. You want to see the team is getting better. The team is working hard. They’re laying it on the line, so those things mean a lot to a fan base. Obviously, it meant a lot to Mark Davis for him to retain AP (Antonio Pierce). I think the future’s bright; I don’t have a problem with him at all. I think he probably thinks he has a secret that he did go to Kansas City and beat Kansas City on Christmas Day. So Talk That Talk, brother, just back it up. I’m all good with it.”

The Invited Celebrity Classic is free for the public and has raised $500,000 for charity these past two years. Top celebrity athletes committed are Tony Romo, Albert Pujols, John Smoltz, Adam Thielen, Pudge Rodriguez, Greg Maddux and more.

Fans can register for the event at www.invitedcelebrityclassic.com

