Hall of Fame coach John Calipari makes stunning jump from Kentucky to Arkansas

In a major college basketball coaching shakeup, John Calipari is leaving the University of Kentucky to take over at SEC rival Arkansas, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to USA TODAY's Dan Wolken on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Calipari will receive a five-year contract to replace Eric Musselman, who exited Fayetteville to accept the job at Southern Cal.

Despite reaching the Final Four four times in five seasons from 2011-2015, Calipari's status at Kentucky seemed to be in jeopardy after the Wildcats lost to No. 14 seed Oakland in this year's NCAA Tournament. However, athletic director Mitch Barnhart appeared to put those questions to rest when he announced Calipari would return next year for a 16th season in Lexington.

Calipari, 65, has been to six Final Fours and been named Naismith coach of the year three times. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

How long has John Calipari coached at Kentucky?

Calipari has been at Kentucky for the past 15 seasons. Over that span, his teams have posted a record of 410-122 (.771), winning six regular-season SEC titles, 12 NCAA Tournament appearances and a national title in 2012.

Calipari's overall college coaching record in 32 seasons at Massachusetts, Memphis and Kentucky is 813-260 (.758). He also spent three seasons as coach of the NBA's New Jersey Nets from 1996-99, compiling a 72-112 mark (.391).

Arkansas went 16-17 this year under Mussleman, the school's first losing season since 2010. The Razorbacks have just two players returning from that team, with seven players already applying for the transfer portal.

Kentucky basketball coaching history

Since the retirement of legendary coach Adolph Rupp (1930-1972), for whom the school's basketball arena is named, Kentucky has had just six head coaches for its men's basketball program.

Joe B. Hall (1972-1985) 297-100 (.748), 1 national championship (1978)

Eddie Sutton (1985-1989) 88-39 (.693)

Rick Pitino (1989-1997) 219-50 (.814), 1 national championship (1996)

Tubby Smith (1997-2007) 268-83 (.760), 1 national championship (1998)

Billy Gillespie (2007-2009) 40-27 (.597)

John Calipari (2009-2024) 410-122 (.771), 1 national championship (2012)

