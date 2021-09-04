HALFTIME REPORT: Alabama absolutely dominating Miami at the half-way point

The Alabama Crimson Tide kicked off their 2021 season with a strong performance against the Miami Hurricanes. Heading into the second half, Alabama leads 27-3.

True sophomore quarterback Bryce Young has looked like a veteran in his debut start for the Crimson Tide. He’s thrown for 201 yards and three touchdowns on 19 completions with 27 passing attempts.

The ground game for Alabama has been limited, with Brian Robinson leading the charge for the Crimson Tide with 53 yards on 10 carries.

Miami’s offense, led by veteran D’Eriq King managed to accumulate 11 completions on 13 attempts for 79 yards and a lost fumble.

Overall, the Hurricanes have only 108 yards of total offense.

Alabama will look to continue scoring on Miami’s secondary, as Young and the wide receivers have not seemed to be slowed down a bit.

As for Alabama’s defense, the defensive line is doing a great job stopping the run, but short-range passes could be an issue in the second half if Rhett Lashlee decides to start giving King more opportunities to throw.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion.