Haleigh Bryant, Jay Clark headline postseason SEC awards for LSU gymnastics

LSU gymnastics captured its first SEC title since 2019 over the weekend, and now the Tigers head into their NCAA regional in Fayetteville, Arkansas, as a No. 1 national seed.

The Tigers have a program-best National Qualifying Score of 198.215, and that’s in large part thanks to superstar Haleigh Bryant. She set the program record for Perfect 10s this season, and she’s been named the SEC Gymnast of the Year.

She’s joined as a postseason award winner by her head coach, Jay Clark, who was named the Co-SEC Coach of the Year alongside Kentucky’s Tim Garrison.

Further, five total Tigers were named to the All-SEC team, including Bryant as well as Ashley Cowan, Kiya Johnson, KJ Johnson and Konnor MccLain.

McClain was also named a member of the All-Freshman team.

There’s no one more deserving. The 2024 SEC Gymnast of the Year is Haleigh Bryant 🙌#GeauxTigers | @haleighbryant3 pic.twitter.com/YFmNJCxf3c — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) March 27, 2024

That’s our leader. Jay Clark is the @SEC Co-Coach of the Year for the first time in his career! #GeauxTigers | #GetThere pic.twitter.com/Q7KvxSzQRh — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) March 27, 2024

This is just the start. Konnor McClain earns All-SEC and All-Freshman honors in her debut season! #GeauxTigers | @_KonnorMcClain pic.twitter.com/CG1qP2JBIK — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) March 27, 2024

LSU begins its postseason run in Fayetteville next Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m. CT.

