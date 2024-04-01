Haason Reddick on contract: Whatever happens, I'm gonna be happy

Haason Reddick officially joined the Jets when the trade they made with the Eagles was processed and the veteran edge rusher met the media in a press conference after the deal was announced.

Reddick was given permission to seek a trade by the Eagles after they rebuffed his push for a new contract and Reddick said on Monday that "hard decisions have got to be made" on the business side of football at times. A new contract with the Jets is now on the table, but Reddick said he'll let his representatives and Jets General Manager Joe Douglas sort that out while he focuses on doing what he can to help the team on the field.

"Contractual stuff, I’m leaving that up to my agent and Joe to figure out," Reddick said. "Whatever happens, I’m gonna be happy. I’m gonna give my all no matter what, that’s just who I am as a person. No matter how it goes, how many years, I’m gonna be here for however long I’m here for and I’m going to give the team, the fans everything that I have."

Reddick had 27 sacks for the Eagles the last two seasons and said he is "all about constantly putting QBs under duress" when he's on the field. He said the Jets have other players who excel in that area as well and that he doesn't "think people are ready for what's going to happen" once the Jets defense has all of its pieces in place this fall.

