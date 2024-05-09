Haaland on Premier League player of season shortlist

Haaland is the leading scorer in the Premier League this season [Getty Images]

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland could be named Premier League player of the season for a second consecutive year.

The 23-year-old Norway international has been nominated for the award alongside City team-mate Phil Foden.

Arsenal midfielders Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, Chelsea forward Cole Palmer, Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk complete the shortlist.

The winner, decided by a public vote and a Premier League panel, will be announced on 18 May.

City boss Pep Guardiola, a four-time winner of the manager of the season award, has again been shortlisted, alongside Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Villa's Unai Emery and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola.

Last year Haaland became the first player to win the player of the season award and the young player award after scoring 36 goals in 35 league games.

He has scored 25 this season as City chase a record fourth consecutive title.

Former Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to win the award in consecutive seasons, in 2006-07 and 2007-08.

This month England forward Foden was named footballer of the year by the Football Writers' Association. He has scored 16 league goals and provided eight assists this season.

A City player has won the award in each of the past four seasons, with Haaland's success coming after Kevin de Bruyne in 2019-20 and 2021-22 and Ruben Dias in 2020-21.

Odegaard and Rice have played pivotal roles in Arsenal's pursuit of a first title in 20 years.

Norway international Odegaard has eight goals and eight assists, while England's Rice has nine goals and seven assists in his first season since joining from West Ham.

Palmer, who joined Chelsea from City in September, has scored 21 goals and provided nine assists, while Sweden international Isak has 20 goals and one assist.

England's Watkins has enjoyed a prolific season with 19 goals and 12 assists, while Netherlands international Van Dijk, who won the award in 2018-19, led Liverpool to the Carabao Cup this season.

Haaland, Foden, Palmer and Isak have also been named on the Premier League young player of the season shortlist alongside Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, Tottenham defender Destiny Udogie and Arsenal defender William Saliba.