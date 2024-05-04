H.S. Softball/Baseball: Gasek throws shortened no-hitter for Wyoming Area softball

May 3—Alexa Gasek pitched a no-hitter and the Gaylord sisters combined for eight RBI as Wyoming Area defeated Susquehanna 15-0 in three innings Friday in a non-conference softball game.

Gasek faced 10 batters and struck out eight of them.

Arianna Gaylord had a triple, two singles and five RBI. Addison Gaylord had two triples and three RBI.

Gasek and Rebecca Gula each added a double. Kaia Brown had two hits and two RBI.

Berwick 2, Holy Redeemer 1

Berwick pulled off its second one-run win in as many days as the Dawgs scored in the bottom of the eighth to defeat Holy Redeemer.

Morgan Siegel singled in the eighth and moved to second on a sac bunt by Alysa Lewis. Siegel went to third on a passed ball and scored on a single up the middle by Casey Carro.

Berwick's Makayla Brown had a double. She was also the winning pitcher, allowing three hits in four innings of relief.

Anne Carter and Katie Genovese had two hits each for Redeemer.

Pittston Area 9, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Gianna Adams struck out 19 and allowed one hit as Pittston Area defeated Wilkes-Barre Area.

Gabby Gorzkowski led the offense, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI. Adams, Tori Stephenson and Lili Hintze also had doubles. Julia Mehal had two singles and two RBI. The Patriots scored all their runs in the fourth inning.

Madalyn McGuinness had the only hit for the Wolfpack.

Hazleton Area 7, Crestwood 4

Olivia Williams, homered, tripled and drove in three runs as the Cougars defeated Crestwood.

Saige Klesh had a triple, double and scored twice for Hazleton Area. Nanci Major had three RBI.

Olivia Mitchell had two singles and an RBI for Crestwood. Ella Richards doubled.

BASEBALL

Holy Redeemer 4, Wyoming Seminary 3

Holy Redeemer scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth as the Royals defeated Wyoming Seminary by one run for the second time this season.

Cody Quaglia finished with a double and two RBI for the Royals. Drew Cisney also had a double. Kayden Stevenson and Zach Schultz each had an RBI. Quaglia pitched five no-hit innings. Schultz tossed the final two to get the win.

Leo Nockley was 2-f0r-3 with a double and an RBI for Seminary. Colin Donovan had two singles and scored twice.

Dallas 11, Crestwood 1

Ethan Tinner doubled and had four RBI to help Dallas win in five innings.

Kaden Coyne added two RBI for the Mountaineers. Aaron Patton pitched 4.1 inning for the win. He struck out five. He and Connor Healey limited Crestwood to three hits.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Wyoming Area 15, Susquehanna 0 (3 inn.)

Susquehanna'AB'R'H'BI

Cottrell c'2'0'0'0

Huyck p'1'0'0'0

Heller lf-3b'1'0'0'0

Perry ss'1'0'0'0

Bishop 1b'1'0'0'0

Smith 2b'0'0'0'0

Creamer 2b'0'0'0'0

Collins cf'1'0'0'0

Carroll rf'1'0'0'0

Hall 3b-lf'1'0'0'0

Totals'9'0'0'0

Wyoming Area'AB'R'H'BI

Slusser 2b'3'0'0'0

Hallman rf'3'2'2'1

Ad.Gaylord ss'2'3'2'3

Brown 1b'2'1'2'2

Gasek p'3'0'3'1

Giardina 3b'3'2'1'1

Haddock c'3'2'2'1

Ar.Gaylord lf'3'2'3'5

Gula cf'1'1'1'1

Lewis cr'0'2'0'0

Totals'23'15'6'15

Susquehanna'000 — 0

Wyoming Area'618 — 15

2B — Gasek, Gula. 3B — Ar.Gaylord, Ad.Gaylord 2.

Susquehanna'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Huyck (L)'2.1'16'15'11'2'0

Wyoming Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Gasek (W)'3'0'0'0'0'8

Berwick 2, Holy Redeemer 1

Holy Redeemer'AB'R'H'BI

Boylan cf'3'1'0'0

Pecuch 3b'4'0'1'0

Williams ss'4'0'1'0

Carter p'4'0'2'0

Genovese c'3'0'2'0

Gryboski 1b'3'0'1'0

Stetz-Madden 2b'3'0'1'0

Hayden rf'3'0'0'0

Lombardi lf'3'0'0'0

Totals'30'1'8'0

Berwick'AB'R'H'BI

Lewis lf'3'0'1'0

Carro cf'4'0'1'1

Starr p-ss'3'0'1'0

Welsh c'3'1'0'0

Brown ss-p'3'0'1'0

Savoy 1b'3'0'0'0

N.Yankowsky 3b'3'0'1'0

Hunter 2b'2'0'0'0

A.Yankowsky'1'0'0'0

Siegel rf'3'1'1'0

Totals'28'2'6'1

Holy Redeemer'001'000'00 — 1

Berwick'000'001'01 — 2

2B — Brown.

Redeemer'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Carter (L)'7.1'6'2'1'0'6

Berwick'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Starr'4'5'1'0'2'3

Brown (W)'4'3'0'0'0'3

Pittston Area 9, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

W-B Area'AB'R'H'BI

Keating cf'3'0'0'0

Prushinski p'3'0'0'0

McGuinness c'3'0'1'0

K.Martin ss'3'0'0'0

H.Martin 1b'2'0'0'0

Franco 2b'2'0'0'0

Burke 3b'2'0'0'0

Simko lf'2'0'0'0

Contreras rf'2'0'0'0

Totals'22'0'1'0

Pittston Area'AB'R'H'BI

Adams p'3'1'1'1

Viglione ph'1'0'0'0

Roman rf'4'1'1'0

Mehal 2b'4'1'2'2

Antal lf'4'1'1'0

Herbert ss'4'2'1'0

Gorzkowski 1b'4'1'3'4

To.Stephenson 3b'3'1'2'1

Colleran dp'3'0'0'0

Hintze cf'3'1'2'1

Totals'39'9'13'9

Wilkes-Barre Area'000'000'0 — 0

Pittston Area'000'900'x — 9

2B — Adams, Gorzkowski 2, To.Stephenson, Hintze.

W-B Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Prushinski (L)'4'11'9'7'0'3

K.Martin'2'2'0'0'0'1

Pittston Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Adams (W)'7'1'0'0'0'19

Hazleton Area 7, Crestwood 4

Crestwood'AB'R'H'BI

Babula ss'4'1'1'0

Snyder c'4'0'1'0

Wisniewski 2b'4'0'1'1

Toniatti 1b'4'0'1'0

Richards cf'3'1'1'0

Stahlnecker 3b'2'1'1'0

Mitchell lf'3'1'2'1

Lomerson rf'3'0'1'1

Van Den Berg'3'0'1'0

Totals'30'4'10'3

Hazleton Area'AB'R'H'BI

Lagowy ss'3'1'2'0

Klesh 1b'4'2'3'0

Hoffman c'2'2'1'1

N.Major'4'1'2'3

Williams cf'4'1'3'3

Mummey 3b'4'0'2'0

Tito 2b'4'0'0'0

Van Blargan rf'3'0'0'0

Flaim lf'3'0'0'0

Rodgers lf'0'0'0'0

Totals'31'7'13'7

Crestwood'021'001'0 — 4

Hazleton Area'430'000'x — 7

2B — Richards, Klesh, N.Major. 3B — Klesh, Williams. HR — Williams.

Crestwood'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Daisey (L)'6'13'7'7'3'1

Hazleton Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Almeida (W)'7'10'4'3'1'1

H.S. BASEBALL

Holy Redeemer 4, Wyoming Seminary 3

Wyo. Seminary'AB'R'H'BI

Nockley ss'3'1'1'1

Behrens dh-lf'2'0'0'0

Evan 3b'3'0'0'0

Vought 1b'3'0'0'0

Vodzak 1b'3'0'0'0

Finlay rf'2'0'0'0

Fenster 2b'2'0'0'0

Donovan cf'2'1'1'0

Aiello p'2'0'0'0

Aponick'0'1'0'0

Totals'22'3'2'1

Holy Redeemer'AB'R'H'BI

Kopec cf'4'1'1'0

Cisney ss-lf'4'1'2'0

Quaglia p-ss'3'0'1'2

Gordon 1b'3'0'0'0

Stevenson c'3'0'1'1

McDermott rf'2'0'0'0

Schultz lf-p'3'0'1'1

Hendrzak dh'3'0'1'0

Hurst 2b'3'1'2'0

Krakosky cr'0'1'0'0

Yakimowicz cr'0'0'0'0

Totals'28'4'9'4

Wyoming Seminary'000'003'0 — 3

Holy Redeemer'010'010'2 — 4

2B — Cisney, Quaglia.

Wyo. Seminary'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Kraus'5.0'6'2'2'2'4

Aiello (L)'1.2'3'2'2'2'0

Holy Redeemer'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Quaglia'5'0'0'0'4'5

Schultz (W)'2'2'3'1'1'4

Dallas 11, Crestwood 1 (5 inn.)

Dallas'AB'R'H'BI

Adamski c'3'2'1'1

Paczewski sss'4'2'1'0

Coyne cf'3'2'1'2

Geskey1b'2'0'0'0

Zangardi rf'3'1'0'0

Healey 3b-p'4'2'1'1

Tinner dh'3'0'2'4

Rischawy lf'2'1'1'0

Tirpak lf'1'0'1'1

Leandri 2b'2'1'1'0

Sakulich'1'0'0'0

Totals'28'11'9'9

Crestwood'AB'R'H'BI

O'Donnell'0'0'0'0

Muth 3b'1'0'0'0

Wright ss'2'0'1'0

Domzalski 3b'1'0'0'0

Wanchisen 2b'1'1'0'0

Miller 1b-p'2'0'1'0

Brown p'0'0'0'0

Czapla cf'2'0'0'0

McManus lf'2'0'0'0

Wagaman lf'2'0'0'0

Duffy rf'0'0'0'0

Stavish rf'0'0'0'0

Stortz c'2'0'1'0

Feisel cr'0'0'0'0

Swank cr'0'0'0'0

Totals'16'1'3'0

Dallas'260'12 — 11

Crestwood'000'10 — 1

2B — Tinner.

Dallas'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Patton (W)'4.1'3'1'1'7'5

Healey'0.2'0'0'0'0'2

Crestwood'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Litchkofski (L)'3.2'7'9'1'2'5

Miller'1.0'2'2'2'2'0

Brown'0.1'0'0'0'0'0