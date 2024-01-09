GVSU's Tariq Reid declares for NFL Draft, writes message to fans, team

ALLENDALE - Grand Valley State running back Tariq Reid has decided to turn professional.

Reid announced on a post that he is "excited to announced that I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft and other Professional leagues."

Reid, a 6-foot, 206 pound running back from Davison, had 154 carries for 770 yards rushing this season with 14 touchdowns. For his career, he rushed for nearly 3,000 yards and 42 touchdowns.

As a junior, he was the GLIAC Offensive Player of the Year and an All-American. He had 1,027 yards rushing and 19 rushing touchdowns that year.

Reid wrote a letter to his family, friends, teammates coaches and the GVSU fans.

"Thank you for your unwavering support over the last 6 years. I will always cherish the memories and relationships I've made with the greatest fans in Division 2 football," Reid wrote on social media. "To my coaches, especially coach Mitch and Coach Wooster, thank you for developing me as a man on and off the field. I am forever grateful for the opportunity.

"To my teammates, thank you for empowering me as a leader in this program. We accomplished greatness that we could only dream of as redshirt freshmen. More importantly, I created bonds and memories with my brothers that will last a lifetime. To my family and friends, thank you for being the village I needed to continue this journey. Lastly, I want to give a special shoutout to my mother. Your sacrifice and unconditional love will never go unnoticed."

