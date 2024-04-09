Guardians down White Sox 4-0 in manager Stephen Vogt's home debut after eclipse originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

José Ramírez hit a two-run homer -- his 100th at Progressive Field -- and the Cleveland Guardians followed the total solar eclipse by winning first-year manager Stephen Vogt's home debut, 4-0 over the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

Three hours after fans chanted “José, José, José, José” while the sun was blocked by the moon for several minutes, Ramírez connected in the fifth inning off Bryan Shaw and helped the Guardians improve to 8-2.

They have won five straight, surpassing any winning streak in 2023.

As far as Vogt was concerned, his first game in Cleveland couldn't have been scripted any better.

“We’ve got the win, José Ramírez hits a homer, starting pitcher goes into the sixth and (closer) Emmanuel Clase finishes the game,” Vogt said. “I mean, that’s what people want to see.”

It was Ramírez's 174th homer, moving him past Al Rosen for the most by a third baseman in Cleveland history.

Triston McKenzie (1-1) pitched 5 2/3 innings for Cleveland, off to a surprising start and its best since 2011. The right-hander combined with four relievers on a four-hitter, with Clase working the ninth.

The White Sox dropped their fifth straight to fall to 1-9. They were shut for the fourth time and have scored an MLB-low 16 runs, the club's fewest in 10 games since 1968.

They went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position, leaving them with a .091 average in those situations.

“It’s tough not to press because there is a giant scoreboard out there," Chicago second baseman Nicky Lopez said. "If there was a magic switch we could put on, we would. We’ve got to just keep moving on.”

Chicago wasn't much better in the field, committing three errors, two by third baseman Yoán Moncada.

“Feeling sorry for ourselves isn’t going to work,” manager Pedro Grifol said. "This team is based on pitching and defense, so we’ve got to clean up mistakes as we go and we’ve got to win these types of ballgames.”

Vogt's first game in Cleveland was preceded by the spectacular eclipse that lived up to the hype. The 39-year-old former catcher joined players on the field and wore solar-safe glasses to watch the celestial event.

“I thought it was really cool,” Vogt said of the eclipse. "What blew my mind was how dark it got, not necessarily the sun. That was pretty cool to see, but just how dark and cold it got. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Vogt also enjoyed Ramírez's shot into the right-field seats.

McKenzie was limited to just four starts last season due to elbow issues. Not only are the Guardians hoping he stays healthy, they need the 26-year-old to take on a larger role with ace Shane Bieber about to have season-ending Tommy John surgery.

“It was huge for me to be able to go out there and put up zeros,” McKenzie said. “I could feel energy in the stadium. Not only the fans, but from the guys here after having a long road trip.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: All-Star OF Luis Robert (right hip flexor) was hurt while running the bases on April 5 at Kansas City. Grifol adamantly denied that a timetable has been set for his return.

“That’s nonsense,” he said. “To set a date for his recovery is not in anyone’s best interest. He’s a premium athlete that prepares really well.” Robert missed 3½ months with a more severe version of the injury in 2021.

Guardians: Bieber received a warm ovation when he was introduced during pregame ceremonies. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner is expected to have surgery this week. Bieber had been dominant in his first two starts despite elbow soreness.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Michael Soroka (0-1, 4.91 ERA) starts the second game of the series against Cleveland LHP Logan Allen (2-0, 2.31 ERA).

