World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives.

Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?

[ MORE: Full schedule for 2022 World Cup ]

From Harry Kane leading England to Gareth Bale leading Wales’ charge to Christian Pulisic primed to push the USMNT towards the knockout rounds and Iran’s hopes pinned on prolific forward duo Azmoun and Taremi, this is going to be a tough group to call.

Many believe England are the favorites but Wales, the USMNT and Iran are very evenly matched and their world rankings (an average ranking of 15 if you combine all four teams) show just how tough this group will be.

[ MORE: Ranking every World Cup team, 32-1 ]

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group B

Latest World Cup news

Group A – 2022 World Cup: Schedule, times, teams, rankings Who should start for the USMNT at the 2022 World Cup? How will 2026 World Cup actually work?

Group B schedule (all kick off times ET)

November, 21: England vs Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am

November, 21: USA vs Wales- Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

November, 25: England vs USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

November, 25: Wales vs Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am

November, 29: Wales vs England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

November, 29: Iran vs USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

When: November 21-29 2022

Group stage game kick off times: 5am, 8am, 2pm

Location: Qatar

TV channel: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

England

Current FIFA world ranking: 5

World Cup titles: 1

World Cup appearances: 15

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA

Coach: Gareth Southgate

Key players: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jordan Pickford

USA

Current FIFA world ranking: 14

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 9

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (3rd place)

Coach: Gregg Berhalter

Key players: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams

Story continues

Wales

Current FIFA world ranking: 19

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 1

How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B

Coach: Rob Page

Key players: Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies

Iran

Current FIFA world ranking: 23

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group A)

Coach: Dragan Skocic

Key players: Ehsan Hajsafi, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi

World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings originally appeared on NBCSports.com