Gregg Popovich goes berserk, gets ejected as Spurs receive season sweep from Kings

Gregg Popovich wasn't happy with the officiating Sunday night. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

There’s angry, and then there’s “need to be held back before you attack a referee” angry. San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich as the latter on Sunday night.

In the third quarter of the Spurs’ game against the Sacramento Kings, Popovich was ejected after attempting to charge official Tyler Ford over an out-of-bounds call. Popovich had been incensed earlier over an offensive foul called on Derrick White in which a Kings player jumped on White while attempting to block a 3-point attempt from Bryn Forbes.

Popovich’s run onto the court immediately drew a technical, and he didn’t stop yelling until he received a second and an ejection.

In the latest edition of @GrantNapearshow calling ejections... pic.twitter.com/PCVSyFqCtc — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 1, 2019

Another look at the yelling:

Gregg Popovich had to be held back as he was tossed for arguing with officials. pic.twitter.com/2ZdmVTky9p — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 1, 2019

Buddy Hield would make both technical free throws to give the Kings a 67-65 lead, and the Kings would later run away from the Spurs in the fourth quarter for a 113-106 win.

That victory gave the Kings a 3-0 record against the Spurs this season, the first season sweep over San Antonio in franchise history. That’s quite something, considering the two teams have been in the NBA since 1976.

🦊 seals the Kings' first-ever season sweep of the Spurs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4MTSMXGzU8 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 1, 2019

As for the Spurs, they’re still easily in the playoff picture, but the loss drops them to 44-33 and into a tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the seven-seed.

