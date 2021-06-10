Greg Newsome joins Rosenhaus Sports, remains unsigned with Browns

Cleveland Browns first-round draft pick Greg Newsome has himself a new agent. A week after dropping his old agency, CAA, Newsome has signed on with Rosenhaus Sports and uber agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The cornerback from Northwestern remains unsigned with the Browns. Newsome’s choice of agent representation is largely inconsequential to his rookie deal with Cleveland; rookie salaries are firmly established by the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NFLPA.

Rosenhaus represents many prominent players around the NFL. Among his clients on the Browns: tight end David Njoku, who immediately demanded a trade upon signing with Rosenhaus only to later walk that back.